Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral works to protect burrowing owls as nesting season begins

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s officially burrowing owl nesting season and the City of Cape Coral is working to protect the species.

A city ordinance ensures those who violate the law will be punished by fines and/or jail time.

The law includes building new construction within certain limits of a burrow.

During mating season, builders cannot start any new construction within 33 feet of a burrow. Developers must also place netting around nests to shield burrows, as well as adjust the perimeter as new burrows are made.

Each construction project must get approval from the city to build near burrows. Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said if paperwork is not seen on site, it’s probably not clear for the project.

The group is asking the public to help by reporting illegal construction near burrows to officials. Organizers said be sure to take plenty of photos and be detailed with dates and times of reporting.

NBC2 Fort Myers

