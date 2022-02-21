ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

F-5 fighter plane crash kills 3 in Iran’s northwest

By AP News
wtmj.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fighter jet crashed into a stadium in a city in northwest Iran, the country’s state-run news agency reported Monday. The crash killed two pilots and a civilian. IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in a residential area of Tabriz,...

Comments / 0

