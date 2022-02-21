ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij attracts Spurs enquiry

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij is on Tottenham's radar. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has enquired about bringing his former centre-back De Vrij to north London, says The Sun. The Dutchman was a key part of...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Harry Kane will follow Mauricio Pochettino to Man United, Paul Pogba will join Zinedine Zidane at PSG and Kylian Mbappe will head to Real Madrid, predicts Troy Deeney, in summer transfer ‘merry-go-round’

Troy Deeney thinks Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United this summer. Kane and Pochettino worked together between 2014 and 2019 at Spurs, prior to the Argentine coach being relieved of his duties. He is now managing PSG, but has been heavily linked with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Stefan De Vrij
Kansas City Star

Bayern’s Lewandowski, Dortmund’s Reus in big Bundesliga wins

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus led their teams to important Bundesliga wins on Sunday. A fired-up Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1, and Reus scored two and set up three more in Dortmund's 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Enquiry#Spurs#Italian#Tribal Football
BBC

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech nets last-gasp winner

Hakim Ziyech scored a last-minute winner as Chelsea edged past Crystal Palace on their return to Premier League action. Thomas Tuchel's side last played in the top flight almost a month ago when they defeated Tottenham, and have had a week's rest since winning the Club World Cup last Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Champions League: Juventus' new star Dusan Vlahovic looks to make his mark in UCL debut vs. Villarreal Tuesday

New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
UEFA
BBC

Bayern Munich 4-1 Greuther Furth: Robert Lewandowski double key in comeback win

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich come from behind and avoid a shock against bottom-club Greuther Furth. The Polish international levelled just after half-time after Branimir Hrgota had given Furth a first-half lead. Sebastian Griesbeck scored a second own goal of the season against Bayern but...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Leeds and Atletico Madrid beware! Cristiano Ronaldo has a proven track record of following goal droughts with a flurry of important strikes... so after the Man United star ended his barren spell against Brighton, will he now rediscover his best form?

It was certainly worth the wait. Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought in spectacular fashion as Manchester United beat Brighton on Tuesday to move back into the top four. Picking up the ball 40 yards out, he ran purposefully at the Brighton defence, took a step to get the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Spurs expose Man City's weaknesses again, Liverpool star Thiago oozes class, Brentford need some Eriksen magic and Man United FINALLY look up for a fight... 10 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

It was another captivating Premier League weekend with results of great significance at both ends of the table. Most excitingly, the title race is back on after leaders Man City were beaten in dramatic fashion by Tottenham a couple of hours after Liverpool piled on the pressure by beating Norwich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Morata, Sterling, Vazquez, Depay, De Vrij

Arsenal are still interested in signing 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata - who is on loan from Atletico Madrid at Juventus. (Calciomercato, via The Boot Room) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants the club to extend the contract of England forward Raheem Sterling, 27. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) Barcelona midfielder...
MLS
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy