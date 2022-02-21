Leicester chiefs reach agreement on Rodgers

Fresh off their Club World Cup victory in Abu Dhabi, Chelsea are back in Premier League action today as they visit Crystal Palace.Thomas Tuchel guided the Blues to wins against Al-Hilal and Palmeiras last week, with a Kai Havertz penalty in extra-time settling the final against the Brazilian outfit.Now, Chelsea shift their attention to this top-flight clash with Patrick Vieira’s side, ahead of a Champions League last-16 first leg against Lille and the Carabao Cup final versus Liverpool next week.Follow the 3pm Premier League scores LIVE!Although Palace have been in underwhelming form, they will look to take advantage of Chelsea’s...
Comments / 0