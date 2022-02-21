ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester chiefs reach agreement on Rodgers

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City chiefs are happy to count on manager Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers' job is not under threat despite Leicester City's alarming run of form, says The Telegraph. The Foxes have not won in five Premier League games, and...

Leicester City board backs Brendan Rodgers despite alarming slump in form

Brendan Rodgers has the backing of Leicester’s board and is already planning for next season, despite an alarming slump in results. Rodgers is under scrutiny after a frustrating season, with a recent FA Cup exit to Nottingham Forest and a winless start to 2022 in the Premier League, but there is no prospect of him being dismissed at this stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
