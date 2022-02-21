Police: Marine's stolen car driven to dealership crime scene

Police say a man first stole a Marine Corps recruiter's vehicle and took it to a dealership, where he then tried to break into several cars.

29-year-old Christopher Gonzalez of Fort Myers faces charges including grand theft, burglary, and possession of cocaine.

Investigators say Gonzalez was spotted by employees of Naples Nissan trying to enter several vehicles Friday, successfully doing so on at least one occasion and moving items inside the vehicle.

Police say the car Gonzales came to the dealership in had government tags. A check of the plates connected the vehicle to a Marine Corps staff sergeant, who confirmed his car had been stolen from his recruitment office earlier that day.

During a search of the suspect's belongings, police confirmed the presence of powdered cocaine.

Additional charges may be pending.