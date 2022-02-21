ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health News – Subvariant more severe than Omicron?

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as several states lift COVID-19 mask mandates, there are some concerning...

www.wnky.com

Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
ABC4

Can omicron infect you twice?

With the rise of stealth omicron, a subvariant of omicron that is harder for scientists to detect, are we doomed to start the winter COVID surge all over again?
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
HEALTH
WebMD

Deaths Due to Omicron Higher Than From Delta

Accounting for 99.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s proving even deadlier than the Delta variant. This week the nation recorded a seven-day average of 2,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths, higher than the daily death count recorded two months ago during the Delta variant surge, The Wall Street Journal reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

'Stealth omicron' could cause more severe infections

According to new lab experiments from Japan, posted Wednesday in a preprint on the bioRxiv server, BA.2, a subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, appears to have features that make it able to cause serious illness like older variants of COVID-19, including delta. Like the original omicron subvariant,...
SCIENCE
CBS News

CDC to update guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

The CDC is expected to update guidelines for Americans with weakened immune systems on Monday. Officials are recommending a shorter wait time to receive a fourth booster dose for those who have received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They are also advising people who have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to seek two booster doses rather than one. Dr. Mark Kline, the chief physician of Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss this and other developments in the COVID-19 crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

US COVID-19 deaths down 5.9% this week: 9 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all fell this week, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Feb. 11. Nine things to know:. Deaths. 1. The current seven-day death average is 2,313, down 5.9 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What Mayo Clinic COVID-19 experts know about new omicron BA.2 subvariant

It’s more contagious, but so far it’s mostly found overseas. The highly transmissible omicron variant now accounts for almost all COVID-19 cases around the world, but a subvariant ― omicron BA.2 ― has emerged that appears to be even more contagious. Cases of omicron BA.2 are limited in the United States, but COVID-19 experts at Mayo Clinic say the number is growing, especially overseas.
PUBLIC HEALTH

