The One Cold Weather Mistake That’s Completely Zapping Your iPhone Battery

If you’ve noticed your iPhone isn’t acting normally AND the weather just so happens to be colder than usual, there’s a solid chance the two are connected. It’s no secret that extreme weather can negatively affect your iPhone’s battery — but what does that mean for you and how you should be taking care of your phone to ensure it lasts as long as possible? This is the one cold weather mistake that’s zapping your iPhone battery and how to handle it.

First thing’s first: it’s not your imagination — using an iOS or iPadOS device in extremely cold temperatures outside of its operating range can reduce battery life and cause your device to shut down, according to Cindy Corpis, CEO of SearchPeopleFree . “When you return your device to higher ambient temperatures, the battery life will return to normal,” Corpis says. “Moreover, wwhen using an iPhone on a cold day, the battery life quickly depletes. The lithium-ion battery is unable to perform in extremely cold temperatures. Cold temperatures cause the lithium ions to slow down, reducing the flow of power. […] Cold temperature, according to Battery University, “increases the internal resistance and reduces the capacity” of a Li-ion battery. They anticipate that a Li-ion battery will only deliver 50% of its capacity at -18 degrees Celsius.”

Keep Your iPhone Warm



Fortunately, the solution to this problem is obvious and simple: take steps to keep your iPhone warm. “If it's cold outdoors, you're most likely dressed warmly,” Corpis says. “You might be wearing a down-filled parka. If that's the case, tuck the iPhone into an inner pocket. Your phone should stay within operating temps thanks to your body heat and the jacket's insulation. If that's not possible, keep the gadget as near to your body as possible.”