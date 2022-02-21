Storm 5 Alert: Strong storms bring threat of flooding this week

Related
Storm 5 Alert: Flooding concerns Thursday as more rain is expected
We are bracing for heavy rain that could bring flooding to Middle Tennessee on Thursday, prompting a Storm 5 Alert.
Heavy rains causing flooding, traffic issues across the area
Heavy rains are causing major traffic issues Thursday morning.
Day 1 of Bridgestone Winter Park canceled due to weather
The first day of Bridgestone Winter Park has been canceled due to weather concerns.
After 2021 flood, homes build up their foundations
When it rains this much, all of the water has to go somewhere, and it typically ends up in the usual places.
Severe Weather Awareness Week focuses on tornadoes, floods
Free, online classes are happening each day this week through Saturday.
Back-to-back storms overwhelm Metro's aging culverts, drains
Heavy rain most of the day Tuesday has caused aging culverts to clog up with mud and debris.
Power outages expected in Charlotte following vehicle crash
A vehicle crash has led to power outages in Charlotte that are expected to last for several hours.
