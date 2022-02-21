ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

BrushX Hot Air Brushes recalled due to shock hazard

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that BrushX Hot Air Brushes are being recalled.

The recalled hot air brushes do not have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to the user if it falls into water when plugged in.

This recall involves about 100,000 units. The BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, also called the BrushX One; and the BrushX Gen.2 hot air brushes. The brushes were sold in black and black/pink color combinations.

Recalled brushes have a “not waterproof” symbol to the left of the CE mark on the rear of the brush.

Customers with the recalled products should immediately stop using them, destroy them by unplugging the unit and then cutting the cord.

To receive a free, upgraded replacement product email a photo of the destroyed product to BrushX at replacement@mybrushx.com to receive a free, upgraded replacement product.

BrushX is contacting all purchasers directly.

No injuries have been reported as of February 21, 2022.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

