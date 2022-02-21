ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

The Right Is Starting to Represent Workers Outside of Unions | Opinion

By Chris Griswold
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rubio and Banks argue that many Americans don't want to join a union, but do want a collective voice at work and should have a legal path to getting...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 43

Whynot
2d ago

It's always amazed me that workers think they need government permission to form voluntary associations to peaceably act in their own interests.

Reply
18
Gilbert Posey
2d ago

Never understood why people would want to join a a union in the first place.We dont need them anymore because we have that protect us from the reasons the workers union was created for in the first place

Reply(10)
6
TDS FOREVER
2d ago

republicans are the only party that represents the non-union working class.

Reply(20)
13
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Republican#Eio#Americans#European
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Times

What is illegal immigration costing us?

The explosion of illegal immigration under the Biden administration continues unabated while a majority of the mainstream media ignores the issue and the general public remains ignorant of the long-term consequences. This issue affects every U.S. citizen in one way or another, be it socially, economically or health-wise. The government...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
806K+
Followers
83K+
Post
756M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy