WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with a few spotty showers, mainly early. Record warmth possible by afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 degrees. Turns colder overnight. Lows crash to 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: Colder with clouds late and a mix of sleet and wet snow. Highs around 37 degrees. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Mix north to a cold rain south. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows near 22 degrees.