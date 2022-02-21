ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major party candidates for Senate will run unopposed in primary

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) will not face a primary challenger in May following an Indiana Election Commission hearing on Friday. The panel also cleared the way for Tom McDermott...

