Rescale Survey Reveals Profound Disruptions as Industry and Government Shift Workloads to the Cloud for Computational Science and Engineering Workloads

By AIT News Desk
 22 hours ago

Just as cloud and Software-as-a-Service disrupted the digital world, now it is transforming industries from aerospace and medicine to artificial intelligence and machine learning. Rescale, the leader in high performance computing built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, today released a research paper “2022 State of Computational Engineering...

Ars Technica

Atomic cloud key to controlling a quantum state without measuring it

Way back when I was still working in the lab, there was a lot of buzz about something called "coherent control." The basic idea was to take the principles of traditional control theory—the same theory that makes things like cruise control work—and apply them to quantum systems. Some...
SCIENCE
KTEN.com

7 Best Cloud Computing Services Used by Industry Professionals

Originally Posted On: https://www.techulator.com/resources/20589-best-cloud-computing-services-used-by-industry-professionals. Businesses are moving away from on-premise servers towards cloud computing. This migration is because it’s far easier to manage digital operations on cloud space rented from external companies than to manage the servers yourself. Cloud computing is in vogue in this era. Businesses are steadily...
SOFTWARE
The Press

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Cloud Observability Survey, Sponsored by Yotascale, Reveals Enterprises are Challenged to Keep Track of Cloud Costs and Need Better Visibility into Cloud Spend

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotascale, the industry leader in dynamic cloud cost management, today announced the results of an ESG Observability Survey it sponsored to survey IT, DevOps, and AppDev professionals responsible for evaluating, purchasing, managing, and building application infrastructure. Out of 357 professionals, 64% agree that the adoption of public cloud or multiple public cloud providers has made observability significantly more difficult; this increases to 74% for the technology industry. The survey results highlight a strong need to gain better visibility into cloud costs while reducing the burden to the affected DevOps / IT teams that are responsible for those costs.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

AWS rolls out AMD-powered EC2 instances for compute-intensive workloads

Amazon Web Services on Monday rolled out the new compute-optimized Amazon EC2 C6a instances, powered By 3rd Gen AMD EPYC (known as "Milan") processors. The instances are best-suited for compute-intensive workloads, such as high-performance web servers, batch processing, ad serving, ML, multi-player gaming, video encoding and scientific modeling. The new...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Computing Power#Hybrid Cloud#Riken#Aws#Google Cloud Platform#Oracle Cloud
Nature.com

Wearable multimode sensor with a seamless integrated structure for recognition of different joint motion states with the assistance of a deep learning algorithm

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Accurate motion feature extraction and recognition provide critical information for many scientific problems. Herein, a new paradigm for a wearable seamless multimode sensor with the ability to decouple pressure and strain stimuli and recognize the different joint motion states is reported. This wearable sensor is integrated into a unique seamless structure consisting of two main parts (a resistive component and a capacitive component) to decouple the different stimuli by an independent resistance-capacitance sensing mechanism. The sensor exhibits both high strain sensitivity (GF"‰="‰7.62, 0"“140% strain) under the resistance mechanism and high linear pressure sensitivity (S"‰="‰3.4 kPaâˆ’1, 0"“14 kPa) under the capacitive mechanism. The sensor can differentiate the motion characteristics of the positions and states of different joints with precise recognition (97.13%) with the assistance of machine learning algorithms. The unique integrated seamless structure is achieved by developing a layer-by-layer casting process that is suitable for large-scale manufacturing. The proposed wearable seamless multimode sensor and the convenient process are expected to contribute significantly to developing essential components in various emerging research fields, including soft robotics, electronic skin, health care, and innovative sports systems applications.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Metanoia Complete Interoparable 5G NR Sub-6GHz RU Solution Test Cases

Metanoia Communications in collaboration with New Kinpo Group (NKG) and Institute for Information Industry (III), announced participation and successful completion of all test cases during the O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021, in Taiwan, using a 5G NR Sub-6GHz RU product that was jointly developed and combines innovative technologies from these organizations.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence built on wireless signals

Multi-layer programmable metasurfaces can be used to construct diffractive neural networks in which radio waves are directly processed. Wireless sensing and communication technology is a dominant feature of modern life - from mobile phones to broadcast television to wireless networks - and is based on the manipulation of radio waves1, electromagnetic waves with frequencies ranging from 30 Hz to 300 GHz. Processing the information carried by radio waves typically requires converting them into electronic signals and computing with electronic processors. However, the increasing demand for high-speed sensing and high-throughput transmission creates challenges for such an approach, and alternative techniques will be required to effectively process radio-wave signals in the next generation of wireless sensing and communication systems.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

The Great Prioritization: Managing Workload When There Are Fewer People To Do The Work

Amina AlTai — Holistic Leadership & Mindset Coach. Helping authentic executives lead well, feel great and do good. You've no doubt heard about the "Great Resignation." Due to the pandemic, changes in work-life balance, childcare and other factors, an estimated 6.3 million people have left their jobs since March 2020. Additionally, the Omicron variant has also caused a substantial percentage of the workforce to call in sick, leading to what the Wall Street Journal dubbed “the Week America Is Calling In Sick.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechCrunch

Automata expands its lab automation ambitions with $40M B round

When we last talked with Automata in 2019, the company had just raised a $7.4M A round and was focusing on developing and deploying its Eva robotic arm, which could be used for a variety of common tasks: moving glass around, performing simple samples, that sort of thing. But they soon found that life as a robot provider for small, highly individual projects and labs wasn’t a viable business model.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Automated human cell classification in sparse datasets using few-shot learning

Classifying and analyzing human cells is a lengthy procedure, often involving a trained professional. In an attempt to expedite this process, an active area of research involves automating cell classification through use of deep learning-based techniques. In practice, a large amount of data is required to accurately train these deep learning models. However, due to the sparse human cell datasets currently available, the performance of these models is typically low. This study investigates the feasibility of using few-shot learning-based techniques to mitigate the data requirements for accurate training. The study is comprised of three parts: First, current state-of-the-art few-shot learning techniques are evaluated on human cell classification. The selected techniques are trained on a non-medical dataset and then tested on two out-of-domain, human cell datasets. The results indicate that, overall, the test accuracy of state-of-the-art techniques decreased by at least 30% when transitioning from a non-medical dataset to a medical dataset. Reptile and EPNet were the top performing techniques tested on the BCCD dataset and HEp-2 dataset respectively. Second, this study evaluates the potential benefits, if any, to varying the backbone architecture and training schemes in current state-of-the-art few-shot learning techniques when used in human cell classification. To this end, the best technique identified in the first part of this study, EPNet, is used for experimentation. In particular, the study used 6 different network backbones, 5 data augmentation methodologies, and 2 model training schemes. Even with these additions, the overall test accuracy of EPNet decreased from 88.66% on non-medical datasets to 44.13% at best on the medical datasets. Third, this study presents future directions for using few-shot learning in human cell classification. In general, few-shot learning in its current state performs poorly on human cell classification. The study proves that attempts to modify existing network architectures are not effective and concludes that future research effort should be focused on improving robustness towards out-of-domain testing using optimization-based or self-supervised few-shot learning techniques.
SCIENCE
PC Gamer

Intel works with MIT to design impressive high resolution image scaling chips

Intel has been making some pretty big claims in the PC gaming space lately. Recently the company laid out it’s CPU roadmap all the way up to 2024 and beyond. But there’s more to Intel than just a big PC gaming part manufacturer, sure the company is showing off their brand new Arc Alchemist GPU running Tomb Raider to investors, but it’s also doing things like making this cool digital book which helps preserve the voices of people with MND.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Fusion Breakthrough Once Thought Impossible Brings Energy Device Closer to Realization

Scientists have achieved a remarkable breakthrough in the conceptual design of twisty stellarators, experimental magnetic facilities that could reproduce on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars. The breakthrough shows how to more precisely shape the enclosing magnetic fields in stellarators to create an unprecedented ability to hold the fusion fuel together.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Enhancing Mind-Bending Simulations of Curved Space With Qubits

One of the mind-bending ideas that physicists and mathematicians have come up with is that space itself—not just objects in space—can be curved. When space curves (as happens dramatically near a black hole), sizes and directions defy normal intuition. Something as straightforward as defining a straight line requires careful consideration.
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

6 Time Management Tips to Organize Your Own Workload

Jobs, where you get autonomy over what you do, are great if you don't like being told what to do and offer a lot of satisfaction. However, with freedom comes the need to organize and manage your own work. This requires time and task management skills, and it isn't something...
SOFTWARE

