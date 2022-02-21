ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE Tour: Mark Cavendish takes sprint win on stage 2

By Patrick Fletcher
 20 hours ago
Despite the headwind sprint, Cavendish hit out early and it paid off. He burst into the lead as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being led out, and the Irishman then found himself boxed in and unable to sprint. Deputy Editor...

Cyclingnews

Wout Poels wins stage 4 of Ruta del Sol

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) took the stage victory and overall lead on stage 4 of the of Ruta del Sol beating Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) in a two-up sprint finish in Baza. Poels launched an attack from a leading group of 14 riders inside the last 15 kilometres and took...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

2022 UAE Tour stage 3 time trial - start times

Artyom Zakharov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) will be the first rider down the starting ramp during the UAE Tour's stage 3 nine-kilometre time trial held in Ajman on Tuesday. The event begins at 14:15 local time and ends with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) as the last rider off at 16:19 local time.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel wins stage 4 time trial

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) thundered into the overall lead of the Volta ao Algarve with a huge victory on the penultimate stage time trial. Evenepoel put a whopping 2:09 into former race leader David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who hands his yellow jersey over to the Belgian and tumbles down to seventh on GC.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

UAE Tour stage 1 live coverage

9 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux. 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:10. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first WorldTour race of the 2022 season – the UAE Tour!. Today's first stage of the race takes the riders on a straight out and back...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The transformation of Victor Campenaerts

If a team manager had asked Victor Campenaerts a couple of years ago if he could ride the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix, they would, in his words, have received a ‘gentle apology’. So why has the Hour Record holder now made winning a big cobbled Classic the next major objective of his career?
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Double win for Wellens on Tour du Var stage 2

Wellens had to bury himself to chase down a nine-second gap to the Colombian, who attacked over the Col d'Eze. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Luke Plapp makes WorldTour debut with Ineos at UAE Tour

Luke Plapp may be lining up in his first WorldTour race at the UAE Tour with the jersey of the Australian road champion on his back, but is quick to point out that winning while racing with his new team in Europe is perhaps a priority for another season. The debut year with Ineos-Grenadiers for the 21-year-old is all about taking the steps that will help benefit his long term development.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Sam Bennett returns to Bora-Hansgrohe with second in UAE Tour sprint

Sunday's opening stage of the UAE Tour in Madinat Zayed brought with it the biggest sprint showdown of this still-young season, with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) taking the early spoils from a star-packed field. Even with Caleb Ewan and Fernando Gaviria not racing, the Belgian still had to get past the...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

UAE Tour 2022 rider of the day: Jasper Philipsen

Landing the first blow of the season on his sprinter rivals Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) timed his effort to perfection and won the UAE Tour opening stage. Any pre-season nerves or rustiness was blown away as the Belgian found just enough space in a hectic finish at Madinat Zayed to win on his first outing of the new season.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Philipsen sprints to victory in UAE Tour opener

All three riders were spread across the road on a wide finishing straight, with little separating them. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

€50,000 for women's Tour of Flanders as men's prize money is matched

The 2022 edition of the Women's Tour of Flanders will offer the same prize money purse as the men's race, Flanders Classics CEO Tomas van den Spiegel has announced. Speaking in an interview with Belgian financial newspaper De Tijd, Van den Spiegel said his organisation would offer €50,000 as a total prize purse for each of the women's and men's events, and that the winners of each race will be paid €20,000.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Remco Evenepoel: I think this was my best time trial ever

Another race, another outlandish feat of strength. Remco Evenepoel has long since exhausted all superlatives during his short career as a professional. By now, there's little choice but to rinse them out and use them again. Every demonstration seems just as striking as the one that came before. The umpteenth...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

How to watch the 2022 UAE Tour – live TV and streaming

The 2022 WorldTour season officially begins this week with the UAE Tour kicking off the top-level season on Sunday. Last year's race saw Tadej Pogačar claim overall victory for home squad UAE Team Emirates after the COVID-19 disrupted race of the previous season which marked the beginning of the end of the 2020 spring calendar.
WORLD
