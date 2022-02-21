ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Public Schools creates fund to help families enduring the loss of a child

By Tyler Thrasher
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation has created a new donation opportunity for families who are experiencing the loss of a child.

The “Honoring the Memory Fund” was established to assist RPS families following the loss of a child through assisting costs associated with funeral expenses, missed days of work, copays for mental health support, and food and bills due to lost wages.

According to RPS, some potential services for donation could be:

  • Play therapy (or other therapy)
  • Grief support in communities/schools
  • Fundraising through businesses with proceeds donated to this fund
  • Therapeutic activities (yoga, etc.)
  • Comforting items and activities (lasagna love, etc.)

You can donate by filling out this form .

