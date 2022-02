Nearly 40% of all board roles in the UK’s top listed firms are now held by women, catapulting Britain into second place globally for female boardroom representation, a report has shown.The government-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review revealed that 39.1% of board positions are held by women within FTSE 100 companies, up from 36.2% in 2020 and 12.5% a decade ago.This means the UK has now jumped from fifth place last year to second in the international rankings at FTSE 100 level, behind France which has 43.8% of board roles held by women.It is excellent to see the progress being made, but...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO