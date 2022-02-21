ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2/21 – Rob Knight’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are expected to be well above normal with lows warming to the mid 60s, highs climbing to the upper 70s by midweek. The fog risk will peak both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The fog...

ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muggy#Disturbances#Stall
