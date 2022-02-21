ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squirro Launches Hands-on Machine Learning Training Program for Citizen Developers

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

The Squirro Academy announces Digital Discovery Sessions to help non-technical people understand and use No-Code ML. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, is launching a series of live discovery sessions that offer practical Machine Learning (ML) training to non-technical business line employees (known as citizen developers) and business analysts....

