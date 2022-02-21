Squirro Launches Hands-on Machine Learning Training Program for Citizen Developers

It would be hard to find many people in the world of technology who don’t appreciate the power of a standard. We live amongst diverse systems, following different design decisions, being used in endless different ways – often even within an organization, never mind across organizations. Standards, in this context, are what enables technology to do almost everything we expect it to do, whether that’s accurately pass a message from one machine to another or be comprehensible to a newly hired engineer.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO