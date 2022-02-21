ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Valley brides gather at the Berglund Center for the Greater Virginia Bridal Show

By Colleen Guerry, Kylie Kidd
 2 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest Virginia’s finest wedding vendors set up shop in Roanoke on Sunday to help brides and grooms prepare for their special day.

The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show is hosted every year by “Virginia Bride Magazine.”

On Sunday, Feb. 20, vendors gathered at the Berglund Center and to give couples — along with their friends and family members — a taste of some catering options and wedding cake samples, as well as examples of honeymoon excursions and other wedding ideas.

The event also provided attendees an opportunity to enjoy a designer fashion show with stunning selections from southwest Virginia bridal shops.

“The couples, when they come to a bridal show like this, they’re able to see all of the vendors in one place in one day, so it saves them a lot of time,” explained Angeline Frame, the producer of the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show. “But they also get to see these vendors in person, so they can kind of gauge if they want to work with that vendor, if they kind of click.”

If you missed this weekend’s bridal show in Roanoke, the Greater Virginia Bridal Show will also be held at the Richmond Raceway Complex from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, followed by the River View at Occoquan from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

