ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Mom pens candid obit for son killed by overdose

By Dionne Johnson, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvtVy_0eKaZu9y00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Louisiana mother wrote a brutally honest obituary for her 22-year-old son who died of a drug overdose.

Hunter Lee Clemons passed away Feb. 10 after a battle with addiction. His mother, Christy Couvillier, said she had no doubt she would put the circumstances of her son’s death in his obituary.

“Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times. We know the pain of his suffering. We know the pain of our own suffering as his family, and we know there are hundreds of other people here in our community suffering as addicts or as loved ones to them,” Couvillier said.

404 dollar stores closed after FDA uncovers massive rodent infestation

Hunter, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, and first overdosed at age 19 on heroin laced with fentanyl, the obituary said.

“Drugs offered Hunter an escape from his demons he faced throughout his life,” Couvillier wrote.

After his first overdose, Clemons was put on life support for four days and then completed drug rehab, his mom said.

A few years later, on Feb. 10, 2022, he was was found face down in his bed.

DEA warns of ‘alarming increase’ in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl

Hunter’s mom wants it to be perfectly clear how her son’s life came to such an untimely end.

“Speaking the truths (no matter the circumstances) surrounding the epidemic of drug use may be the difference between life and death for someone. In honor of Hunter’s life, we ask that truth be spread in regards to this epidemic and awareness be raised.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoqgN_0eKaZu9y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3WIO_0eKaZu9y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tn1q3_0eKaZu9y00
(Photos courtesy Christy Couvillier)

She said Hunter started to use again without her knowledge. The morning of his death, he had taken a pill when he got up for work, started to not feel well, dropped his lunch on the floor, went to sleep face down in his bed, and never woke up.

His roommate found him several hours later, she said.

“Even if you’re just someone who is a social drug user, it just takes one time. If you’re not gonna stop using, you have got to start testing your drugs and save your life until you are ready to get clean,” Couvillier said.

Hunter worked and loved fishing in his free time, his family said. Despite his ongoing struggles, he remained kind, funny, charismatic, selfless, loyal, and always tried to find the positive in any situation, his mother wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

DEA: We save lives in Middle America by stopping fentanyl at the border

“You can’t police your way out of an epidemic. We can’t just arrest people and think the drug use problem in America is going to go away. It’s important getting the word out about youth being recruited into the drug trade. If we hit the parents and the teachers, if we can get to the school-aged kids, that’s very important.” Greg Mallard, interim special agent in charge of the DEA Field Office in El Paso
EL PASO, TX
KSNT News

Kansas infant hospitalized after being given recalled formula

SABETHA (KSNT) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recalled three popular powdered formulas for infants. But one family in particular has been feeling what they believe is its negative effects for months now. Investigators said the plants that manufacture these formulas were linked to a bacterial contamination. One of those formulas, called Similac-Alimentum, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Fatal crash in Missouri leaves 2 dead

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo — This morning, at approximately 9:47 a.m. the Platte County Sheriff’s office was notified of a crash on 92 Highway near B Highway. The crash occured when a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling westbound on 92 Highway when it left the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, crossed into the […]
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Obituaries
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Lafayette, LA
KSNT News

Police: Man, woman shot dead, child wounded in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City said a man and woman were shot dead and a young child was critically wounded overnight inside a vehicle in Kansas City. Police said officers were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to an intersection between the Santa Fe and Oak Park West neighborhoods for reports […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Dog turning on stove caused Topeka fire, investigators say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dog turning on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a $1,000 fire in an apartment building, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. to 509 SW 5 St. for a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Two TPD officers wounded in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka police officers were injured in an accident in Oakland on Monday, Feb. 21. According to a police report, at 5:50 p.m. officers from the TPD were responding to a domestic call in the Oakland area and were approaching SE 4th and SE Golden when a vehicle traveling westbound ran the […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Life And Death#Dea
KSNT News

Man found guilty in shooting death of Lawrence man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 25-year-old man was convicted of killing a man he was trying to remove from his home. Steven Drake was convicted Friday of killing 26-year-old Bryce Holladay in September 2017. Drake was charged with first-degree murder but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge. Drake testified during the trial that […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff: Avoid 5600 block of S.W. Burlingame Road

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area near the 5600 block of S.W. Burlingame Road. Deputies are on location for a call of a vehicle crash involving a bicycle. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the warning at 1:51 p.m. The sheriff’s office is encouraging alternate routes […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deadly fire burns Kansas home to ground

MAYETTA (KSNT) – A person has died after an overnight fire in rural Mayetta, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Multiple fire departments went around 8:24 a.m. to a home on fire at 10673 174th Rd. When they got there, the sheriff’s office said the home had already burnt to the ground. Investigators believe […]
MAYETTA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
FDA
KSNT News

Wrong-way DUI crash on Topeka highway sends 1 to hospital, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A wrong-way driver on a highway through Topeka caused a crash that sent a person to the hospital, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Myisha Holford, 25, was driving west early Sunday morning in the opposite direction’s lanes on I-470 near the Southwest Gage Boulevard exit, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in south Topeka on Monday. The driver involved in the hit-and-run on the 5500 block of SW Burlingame Rd. was in a 2012-2018 Ford Focus according to police. The driver struck […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas doctors discuss Long COVID, RECOVERY study

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas doctors discussed the effect of ‘Long Haul’ COVID and how one nationwide research study is seeking to better understand how to help people overcome it on Monday. Medical professionals from the University of Kansas Health System met for the Morning Medical Update on Feb. 21 to talk about the latest COVID […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas is the #8 state with the least pothole complaints

KANSAS (Stacker) – When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A recent summary report from national transportation research nonprofit […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy