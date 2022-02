England were crowned winners of the Arnold Clark Cup after late goals from Millie Bright and Fran Kirby secured a 3-1 victory over Germany at Molineux.The Lionesses took the lead on the quarter-hour mark when record scorer Ellen White notched her 49th England goal, before Germany hit back through a fine Lina Nagull free-kick four minutes prior to the break.Bright then put the hosts back in front with six minutes of normal time remaining, pouncing after Lauren Hemp’s shot was blocked, and Kirby subsequently wrapped up the triumph in stoppage time.The result in front of a crowd 13,463 in Wolverhampton,...

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO