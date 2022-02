Third time’s a charm, we’re always told. But the fourth is no slouch either, if Henry Zankov’s latest collection for his knitwear line Zankov is anything to go by. (He started it in 2019, and his preferred nomenclature for his collections is “editions,” though recently, he said, laughing, he has given in to using good old “seasons” too.) The designer—whose résumé includes working for Donna Karan and DVF—had installed himself in a bare bones street level studio in SoHo for the first two days of NYFW to showcase fall 2022, which includes body-skimming tubular dresses, chunky zippered cardigans, and sweaters with just the right amount of boxiness to them—as in, a tad oversized, yet with the volume controlled enough so as not to feel like you are drowning in yarn.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO