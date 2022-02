Former jockey and Sky Sports Racing presenter Mick Fitzgerald has cast his expert eye over four of the key contenders for the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. This year's race, run as the feature on day two of the meeting in March, will be one of the most eagerly anticipated contests of the week as Nicky Henderson's Shishkin and the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene prepare to do battle once more after their mouth-watering clash in the Clarence House at Ascot last month.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO