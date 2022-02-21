CPC work session set for Feb. 23

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) will hold a work session on Feb. 23 to discuss strategic planning. In the past couple of months, the commission has been discussing its role in...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that “it is not possible for us to give up on either of them" when speaking about Russia and Ukraine, its Black Sea neighbors. “We have economic, military and economic ties with Russia. We also have political, military and economic ties with...
(CNN) — US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" in a statement Wednesday evening following explosions in Ukraine. The US and allies are planning on Thursday to trigger the "full scale" of the sanctions that have been discussed over the last several...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Russia launched attacks on multiple cities in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, a decisive escalation after months of military buildup that stirred dire warnings from the United States and its allies. Air raid sirens rang out across the central capital of Kyiv and explosions were seen and heard there and in...
President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 23 (Reuters) - A jury began deliberating on Wednesday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers deprived George Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to come to the aid of the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee. Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng,...
The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
