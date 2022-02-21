Find the right arch support at east Montgomery's Good Feet Store

If a new year’s exercise program is being hampered by foot pain, then The Good Feet Store in east Montgomery could be a solution.

The newly-opened Good Feet Store on EastChase Parkway specializes in helping customers find the ideal arch supports to improve comfort and balance.

Five jobs were created when Good Feet leadership chose east Montgomery for a fourth location in Alabama, joining about 200 stores nationwide, Good Feet chief marketing officer Ben Cohen said.

He explained that for arch supports to be effective, they require a precision fit. That’s why Good Feet Arch Supports are only available at The Good Feet Store, he said.

“During your free fitting and test walk, we’ll learn more about you, your feet, your lifestyle and your activities, so that we can personally fit your arch supports,” Cohen said. “This is the time for you to see if they work – before you buy. And then, if they work for you, you can wear them home that same day.”

The business is located at 7341 EastChase Parkway, Suite 67, and can be reached at 781-4299, or visit The Good Feet Store | Montgomery.

Good Feet Arch Supports come in more than 300 styles, flexibilities, and sizes, allowing customers to be personally fit with arch supports. Good Feet started serving customers in the River Region on Jan. 18.

“At your free fitting and test walk, we will properly measure your arches, perform a balance test, and take into account your lifestyle and arch size. We focus on understanding your shoe preferences, activities, and work environment,” Cohen said. “As the foundation of your body, your feet endure pressure each and every day. When your feet are not properly supported, your whole body can become misaligned – resulting in pain in your feet, knees, hips, or back. Good Feet Arch Supports, in particular, are designed to support all four arches of the foot, placing the feet in the ideal position, and aligning the body from the feet up.”

Good Feet’s other Alabama stores are located in Birmingham, Mobile, and Madison. “We chose to locate our fourth Alabama store in EastChase because of its high-quality businesses and community overall. We saw an opportunity to join this vibrant community to hopefully play a role in helping people near EastChase to live their best and healthiest lives,” Cohen said.

He added that the response to the opening of the new location has been extremely positive and supportive. “We feel fortunate to be in the business of helping people to live the lives they love – without their feet getting in the way,” he said. “Our mission is to improve the quality of people’s lives. This means that we are squarely focused on finding the right solution that is personalized to that individual’s arch size, footwear, lifestyle, and needs.”