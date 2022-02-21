Some spotty showers today, warmer weather later this week

Some showers are possible today before the temperatures warm up a bit later in the week.

WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Monday starts a warmer and unsettled stretch that will last until a cold front arrives early Friday. The good news is parade weather looks mainly dry this week. It will certainly be warmer, and fog will be possible during nights and mornings through Thursday.”

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance spotty showers. Warmer, more humid. Low: S 59, N 56. high: 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Breezy. Warm and humid.

Low: S 66, N 63. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance isolated showers. Warm and humid. Low: S 66, N 63. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance isolated showers. Breezy. Warm and humid. Low: S 67, N 64.

High: 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance spotty showers during the day, ending by evening. Breezy.

Cooler. Low: S 52, N 49. High: 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. A few showers late Saturday night. Lows: S 46, N 40.

High: 59.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. 30% chance for showers mainly during the morning. Lows: S 49, N 42. High: 63.