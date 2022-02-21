ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

St. Joseph County sheriff's department settles union contracts

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 8 days ago

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department recently settled union contracts with its employees.

The agreement means a few modifications to contracts the department has for patrol services in Centreville, Burr Oak and Fabius Township.

Sheriff Mark Lillywhite told commissioners last week the three-year contracts, which started this calendar year, will reflect an annual increase in rates for coverage.

“I spoke to everybody (from each of the three entities) and they were all appreciative of, I guess efficiency, way of doing it, quarterly and billing it with the way that they’ve come up with,” Lillywhite told commissioners last week.

The agreement with Centreville will cost the village $166,400 this year, an increase of about $14,000 from the 2021 rate, Lillywhite said. It will pay $174,720 in 2023 and $183,456 in the final year of the contract. Centreville relies on two shifts of patrol.

Rates for coverage in Burr Oak and Fabius Township are $83,200 in 2022, $87,360 next year and rise to $91,728 in 2024. Both entities have one shift of patrol.

The increases are attributed to annual raises for deputies. In all three contracts, the deputy’s rate is $40 per hour this year, $42 an hour in 2023 and $44 an hour in the final year of the contract. The hourly rates include benefits, Lillywhite said.

Burr Oak’s and Centreville’s contracts include a $10,200 yearly payment for the county’s lease of a patrol unit.

Bills for the contracts are issued and expected to be paid, quarterly, Lillywhite added.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County sheriff's department settles union contracts

Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

