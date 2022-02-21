ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Israeli authority backs down from Mount of Olives park plan

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVoS2_0eKaXwr000

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority on Monday said it was backing down from a contentious plan to encompass Christian holy sites on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives in a national park following vociferous outcry from major churches.

The Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem rises above Jerusalem’s Old City and its sites are holy to three monotheistic faiths. Its slopes to the east of the Old City are studded with churches of various sects that mark the traditional places of events in the life of Jesus.

The Armenian, Catholic and Greek Orthodox churches petitioned Israel’s environmental protection minister, whose department is in charge of the Parks Authority, in a letter last week.

The churches expressed the “gravest concern and unequivocal objection” to the plan, saying it would disrupt the longstanding state of affairs and aims to “confiscate and nationalize one of the holiest sites for Christianity and alter its nature.”

Farid Jubran, general counsel of the Catholic Church's Custody of the Holy Land, said that by making an area that includes church property part of a national park it was “putting the control in the hands of people who have no other agenda but to wipe off any non-Jewish characteristic on this mountain.”

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg did not respond to interview requests.

But shortly after the churches' outcry, the Nature and Parks Authority said it was freezing the plan, which was to be approved on March 2 by Jerusalem's planning committee.

The authority said it has “no intention of advancing the plan in the planning committee and it is not ready for discussion without coordination and communication with all relevant officials, including the churches, in the area.”

Israeli rights groups and peace activists had denounced the plan as an attempt by Israeli authorities to marginalize Palestinian residents and increase the Jewish religious and national significance of the Mount of Olives.

In a joint statement, rights groups Bimkom, Emek Shaveh, Ir Amim and Peace Now said the plan to extend the Jerusalem Walls National Park to include sections of the Mount of Olives was part of “various mechanisms used by Israel in east Jerusalem to entrench its sovereignty, to marginalize non-Jewish presence and to prevent much needed development of Palestinian neighborhoods hereby increasing the pressure to push them out of the Old City basin.”

Israel captured east Jerusalem and its Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move unrecognized by most of the international community.

The holy city is the emotional epicenter of the more than century-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and even minor changes to the fragile status quo in Jerusalem has the potential to erupt into violence. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as capital of a future independent state, while Israel considers the city its united capital.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘The police don’t care’: gun violence engulfs Israel’s Arab community

There has been a break in the rain, and the sun is shining on the orange groves of Bir al-Maksur, a quiet Bedouin village near Nazareth in Israel’s north. Three-year-old Ammar would have loved splashing in the winter puddles outside the Hujarat family’s home, his aunt said. But two days before, the little boy was shot and killed in a playground by a stray bullet fired during a car chase, and the grieving family is trying to make sense of the way his life ended.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Naftali Bennett: Warm welcome for Israeli leader in Bahrain

It is unlikely that Bahrain's interior ministry band has played the Israeli national anthem much before - but they practiced it to perfection. The song rang out with an honour guard in the courtyard of Al-Qudaibiya Palace - home to the ruling Al-Khalifa monarchy. I watched and then saw smiles swapped in the sunshine between Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Israelis Mount Their Own COVID 'Freedom Convoy'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Hundreds of vehicles drove along the main highway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday and converged on parliament to protest against COVID-19 curbs in a convoy inspired by demonstrations in Canada. Other protesters stood on overpasses and at junctions as the so-called "Freedom Convoy" passed by, with...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
AFP

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Construction workers at a building site in northern Gaza have uncovered 31 Roman-era tombs dating from the first century AD, the Palestinian territory's Islamist rulers Hamas said Monday. One technician, who requested anonymity, said the tombs were believed to be part of a cemetery linked to a nearby Roman site in Balakhiya.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Of Olives#Palestinians#Orthodox Churches#Jerusalem#Israeli#Ap#Armenian#Catholic#Greek#The Parks Authority#The Catholic Church#Non Jewish
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
New York Post

Pelosi vows ‘ironclad’ US support for Israel despite ‘Squad’ opposition

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel amid potential missile threats from Iran during her visit to the Middle East this week. “We’re together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development,” Pelosi said during a speech at the Knesset, according to Reuters. “Israel’s proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us.”
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Mired in poverty, dozens of Lebanese join jihadists in Iraq

Zakaria al-Adl was presumed to have attempted a sea escape to Europe after he had gone missing over the summer, but then the young Lebanese man turned up dead in Iraq. Zakaria had been missing since last summer, but it wasn't until the Iraqi army in December published images and videos of slain IS fighters in Iraq's western Anbar desert that his family came to know of his death.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Protesters take to Sudan's streets again, decrying coup and arrests

KHARTOUM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sudanese protesters marched in neighbourhoods across the capital and the country on Thursday in protest at October's military coup and a wave of political detentions. The takeover ended a partnership between the military and civilian political parties, drawing international condemnation and plunging Sudan into political...
PROTESTS
BBC

Jordanian army says it killed 27 drug smugglers from Syria

The Jordanian army says it has killed 27 drug smugglers who attempted to cross into the kingdom from Syria under the cover of heavy snow. The smugglers were backed by "armed groups", a statement said, adding that some fled back to Syrian territory. Troops "found large quantities of narcotics" where...
MILITARY
KEYT

Cyprus to ease COVID-19 access restrictions on unvaccinated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on access for the unvaccinated to bars, restaurants and other venues following a leveling off of new coronavirus cases in recent days that has eased the pressure on the health care system. The country’s health minister said Tuesday that unvaccinated people can enter nightclubs, soccer stadiums, theaters, hotels and cinemas starting Feb. 21. But they will need to show a valid COVID-19 rapid test taken within the previous 24 hours. The maximum number of people permitted in nightclubs and other venues is being raised to 250 while single-table seating rises to 12. The number allowed to gather in private residences will double to 20.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Revealed: king of Jordan used Swiss accounts to hoard massive wealth

In 2011, as popular revolts reverberated around the Middle East, a monarch in the midst of it all made some banking decisions. Sometime that year, as neighbouring Egypt and Syria withered in the face of momentous civil protests, King Abdullah II of Jordan opened two new accounts with Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank that had discreetly served the region’s well-heeled for decades.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

NGOs Ask EU to Stop Poland Building Border Wall in Primeval Forest

WARSAW (Reuters) - More than 150 non-governmental organisations are asking the European Commission to intervene to halt the construction of a wall on the Polish-Belarusian border running through protected areas, including one of Europe's last primeval forests. Poland started building a 186 km (115.6 mile) metal barrier in January to...
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
748
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy