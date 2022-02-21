GEAR Elkader combines coffee and kayaks for Iowa outdoor enthusiasts

Coffee and kayaks – many may not see the connection, but some would say these go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Two of those people are Kathleen and Mike McShane, co-owners of GEAR Elkader, an outdoor store and cafe housed in a historic building in downtown Elkader. The building served as a hardware store and mercantile run by the same family for 130 years.

The McShanes saw the need for an outdoor store in Elkader, an area close to state and county parks as well as the Turkey River. But they needed a way to distinguish themselves in a world of 24-hour internet shopping. So they looked to Mike’s background for inspiration.

“My husband has been roasting coffee beans since the 1990s, so the two together was an easy decision,” said Kathleen, talking about merging the outdoor gear and coffee house vibes. “We want everyone to stop by on their way to or from their adventures to tell us about a new trail or park they explored, pick up a needed item or fuel up their bellies.”

GEAR stands for “Get Everyone and Recreate,” and Kathleen added, “no matter how you recreate, easy and lazy or fast and extreme.” The McShanes pride themselves on the fact that 85 percent of their products are manufactured in America. Grab a cup of joe and browse the kayaks, snowshoes, camping pads, caps, disc golf supplies, fishing tackle, gardening supplies, horseshoes and of course home coffee brewing equipment. You can also pick up your hunting and fishing licenses while you’re there.

Food and beverages are served all day. For breakfast, you’ll find breakfast sandwiches, cinnamon rolls and Belgian or thin waffles. They use local Great River Maple Syrup, locally raised and harvested Smoked Maple Links and ham from Our Farm Meats.

“Our most popular sandwich is our Spicy Breakfast Sandwich – crumbled sausage with egg, provolone and house-made sweet-and-spicy tomato glaze on a ciabatta bun,” said Kathleen.

The coffee is a traditional Italian espresso blend using their in-house air-roasted beans. Choose your favorite coffee beverage, from a cappuccino to a traditional Macchiato, or enjoy a fruit or protein smoothie. You can place your coffee order on their website and have it ready for curbside delivery. Lunch specials will fill you up mid-day.

What the McShanes enjoy most about owning and operating GEAR Elkader is interacting with the customers, and they feel having a cafe and outdoor store in one has added to their appeal. “We love meeting customers and helping them discover a new product to enhance their outdoor experiences or try a new drink,” said Kathleen.

Location: 201 N. Main Street, Elkader

Website: gearelkader.com

DIstance from downtown Des Moines: 199 miles

Hours: 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

About the wwners: The McShanes come to this business with 40 years of hospitality experience under their belts. “We owned and operated a historic hotel and cafe in southeast Wyoming for eight years before moving to Elkader. My husband has operated several coffeehouses since 1992,” said Kathleen.

Future plans: They plan to offer kayak and culinary classes later this year, including a few coffee classes about how they roast their own beans and the brewing techniques they use. They are also beginning the renovation process on the second floor of the building they own. With help from a Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant, they will complete the Glesne Lodging Project, turning the second floor into four units for nightly rentals. Glesne was the name of the family who owned the building and business for over a century.

While you’re there: Kathleen said, “Elkader is a vibrant community with great seasonal outdoor events like Sweet Corn Days, Osborne Heritage Days, and Art in the Park. We are close to Pikes Peak State Park and Effigy Mounds and several hidden gems in Clayton County parks.”

Make a stop at Osborne Nature Center on Highway 13 or take in a show at the Elkader Opera House. Stop by GEAR Elkader for your favorite coffee drink (and maybe a waffle!) and let them tell you about all of the outdoor recreation options in the area.