Thrive column: Mental health myths about healthy relationships

It’s February, and Valentine’s Day never fails to bring up some feelings about relationships. Some people may have had bad experiences with relationships and they might have sworn off relationships for the foreseeable future. Others may be perfectly happy with no romantic relationship and just want to focus on their friends. Others may be looking for that special someone with whom they can develop a long-term relationship. No matter where you are in your personal journey, relationships can be difficult; they can also be so very rewarding. In thinking about the good and the bad with relationships, it’s important to consider what sort of impact mental illness has on the relationships in your life.

I think most people would agree that our society tells us someone with a mental illness is not capable of being a good partner in a relationship, but Thrive’s Executive Director, Kristen Martin, disagrees with this assessment. Martin says that people with mental illness (just like people without) can have healthy relationships if they are willing to put in the work.

“If you have a couple who each have a diagnosis, such as one person has anxiety and one has depression, they can be helpful and supportive of each other, because they often understand what the other is going through,” Martin said.

Martin also explained that relationships can be mutually beneficial because helping someone else can actually have benefits for your own mental health.

“There is value in putting your focus on another person; that shift in focus outside yourself can help put things in perspective and help you feel less alone,” she said.

Martin also talks about how someone with a mental illness can actually learn more about themselves through relationships with others.

“It’s much easier to see a trigger in someone else than to see it in yourself, so if you are willing to listen, the other person can help you to see yourself more clearly,” she said.

I think part of that statement bears repeating: you have to be willing to hear what the other person observes about you in order for the information to be helpful. This takes work on both sides of the relationship.

Thrive runs a program in Hendersonville called the Clubhouse, which is a Day Program for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. At the Clubhouse, one of the main things staff and members work on together is how to have healthy relationships.

Clubhouse staff are constantly reiterating the importance of relationships to members – and they don’t limit the type of relationship. Members work on how to form and cultivate healthy relationships with friends, coworkers, neighbors, and so on. Clubhouse staff are always reminding members that relationships are not easy; they require both parties to put in some work.

If you do some research, there are many resources available that can offer relationship advice for people living with mental illness. Many of these resources echo each other with the same piece of advice: clear communication is key. This may seem painfully obvious to some of you who are reading this article, but any relationship, whether romantic or platonic, requires good, clear, communication. And people who communicate openly and honestly with other tend to have much deeper and more meaningful relationships than those who choose not to disclose as much.

Clear communication can be tricky if you are in a new relationship and you are trying to decide when and how to disclose that you have a mental illness. This decision is not an easy one; telling something so personal too early on in the relationship may make both parties uncomfortable. Then again, waiting too long to share can cause feelings of mistrust. However and whenever personal information is shared is up to you, but it is important that that both parties feel safe and trust one another.

There are many myths and untruths surrounding mental illness, but I think one of the most harmful is this one about relationships. Life is hard and many of us really need relationships with others to get through it. It’s also important to remember that approximately 50 million Americans experience symptoms of mental illness each year, so mental illness is likely to affect many of us at some point. We are all in this together, so let’s help each other to cultivate those relationships in the best way we can.

Would you like more information about the Thrive Clubhouse or any of our other programs? Check out our website at www.thrive4health.org or call the office at 828-697-1581.