LWV of Henderson County open up applications for $500 student award; Deadline March 31

The League of Women Voters of Henderson County (LWVHC) is now accepting applications for the Francee Sherman Student Award.

This annual $500 student award is given in honor of Francee Sherman, Henderson County's first LWVHC President. The Francee Sherman Student award will be given to a senior enrolled in a Henderson County school, domiciled in Henderson County, and on track to graduate in the 2022 school year, according to a news release.

The mission of the League of Women Voters is "Empowering Voters: Defending Democracy.” As part of the award application, students must submit a 500-word essay on the topic "What is the role of public schools in supporting our democracy?"

Applications and instructions can be accessed via the web at www.lwvhcnc.org. The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 31.

The League of Women Voters is a grassroots nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizens’ participation in government and understanding of important issues through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters says it neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for office.

“LWVHC celebrates Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by welcoming all members of our community,” the release says.