At half-time in Madrid, Ralf Rangnick realised that a pretty drastic intervention was needed. It wasn’t at that point substitutions, or anything to do with tactics. It was purely psychological.Rangnick didn’t believe his Manchester United were playing with the required intensity, especially against an Atletico Madrid as fired up as that.“This is just not enough,” the German told his players. “You have fought for the whole season to be in the Champions League, you have to raise yourself.”Rangnick didn’t initially get the “conviction” he wanted, though. United remained quite listless. They remained quite open. There were still some tactical issues,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO