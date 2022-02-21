‘The ovation I got’: LeBron greeted with roar, reflects on winning 5th All-Star game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — LeBron James reflected on his fifth NBA All-Star Game win in his hometown, saying he hopes he never forgets the moment and was so happy to share it with his wife, kids friends and family.

LeBron was greeted with the roar of the All-Star Game crowd Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“To hear the ovation that I got from these fans here, you know they’ve seen 11 years of my NBA career, and they saw pretty much four years of my high school career,” he said. “For them to give me that warm welcome they know it means something to me but it meant something to my family and my friends that are here.”

LeBron scored the game-winning point to beat Team Durant 163 to 160 and raise $450,000 for the Kent State IPROMISE Scholars Program. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank also got $350,000 thanks to Team Durant’s skills on the court.

“To hit the game-winner at All-Star Game where me and my guys back in the back we used to watch the All-Star Game and 25 years ago we were 12, 11 wishing that we had the opportunity or the means to come up to Cleveland and see some of the greatest basketball players of all time because they inspired us so much,” he said.

Playing alongside LeBron were two Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Garland said it was obvious Lebron was playing hard for the kids at his school in his hometown.

“I mean he wanted the ball we all knew that he was going to shoot it. He wanted to win for the school that’s why he was going so hard in the fourth that’s why everybody was going hard for the fourth, so just seeing that go in just seeing the crowd erupt in his hometown it was cool to see,” Garland said.

The All-Star Game isn’t known for defense, but Allen says towards the end of the game the feeling on the court changed. “You could just tell the intensity of the whole All-Star Game picked up and I was just doing my job playing defense trying to get the team some stops,” he said.

In his postgame press conference, LeBron reflected on what it means when he says he’s ‘the kid from Akron’.

“We are a group of young men who always felt like we was looked over,” he said. “We always felt like we was the flyover city, so I just remind myself and remind my following and the group of fans and the group of people that follow my journey that you know, I’m the kid from Akron or one of the kids from Akron that’s made it and trying to make it possible for the next kid from Akron.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.