Over the past few years, Arizona has positioned itself as a leader for international trade, making it a top priority for economic prosperity. Since the Great Recession in the late 2000s, Arizona committed to diversifying its economy. One outcome of that strategic shift is Arizona’s largest-ever direct foreign investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) which began construction last year on its computer chip factory expansion in Phoenix. In its latest earnings release, TSMC reports that it expects spending between $40 billion to $44 billion on its new facilities, a substantial increase from the previously reported expected record capital spending of $35 billion in 2021.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO