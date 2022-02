Liverpool could be set to return to AS Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni and beat off competition from rivals Chelsea and Manchester United according to a report. In the summer of 2018, the Reds signed Fabinho from the French club out of nowhere and The Express report that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could try and repeat that transfer move to secure one of the best players in Ligue 1.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO