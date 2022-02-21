ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mountain lions prowl Colorado neighborhood

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

CONIFER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A Colorado homeowner captured four mountain lions on multiple security cameras on Saturday night.

The four cougars were spotted on the home security cameras around 10:30 p.m. In the video, you can see the lions enter the screen one by one until they eventually exit into the backyard.

A homeowner living near Shaffers Crossing in Pine Junction shared on Facebook that she believed the same group of mountain lions attacked and killed her dog last week in the middle of the day.

In 2019, a trail runner used his hands, arms and feet to choke a mountain lion to death when it attacked him.

Last year, a man used a wooden property marker to fight off a mountain lion that was attacking his dog.

Mountain Lion
