View the original article to see embedded media. Since 2017, the Philadelphia Phillies have had a stalwart backup catcher in Andrew Knapp. The former top prospect caught 225 games for the Phillies in that timespan, bridging the gap from Cameron Rupp to Jorge Alfaro to J.T. Realmuto. Now, for the first time in six years, it seems like the Phillies will be Knapp-less on Opening Day.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO