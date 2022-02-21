ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crunchy Cookie Donuts

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, Krispy Kreme and Twix have teamed up to share remixed versions of popular donuts. The donuts made with the beloved candy bar...

www.trendhunter.com

deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Made A Sweet New Addition To Its Drink Menu

Cracker Barrel surprised many of its fans when it first started serving alcoholic drinks. According to CNN, the restaurant chain added a range of alcoholic drinks to its menu for the first time in its history back in 2020. At the time, Cracker Barrel only served up a beer and wine menu. If you wanted a mixed drink, you had to settle for a mimosa. The restaurant first tested this new drink menu out in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky with great results. Florida's drink order numbers proved particularly solid, and the chain expanded the alcohol menu to locations nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Pizza Hut Brings Back Seasonal Favorite Menu Item

Pizza lovers considering a pizza dinner for Valentine's Day might want to order from Pizza Hut. The chain has brought back its famous heart-shaped pizza for another year, starting on Tuesday. Customers can order the heart pizza through Monday, Feb. 14, either alone or as part of a meal that includes a delectable chocolate dessert.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Bar#Chocolate#Food Drink
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Taco Bell Got Rid Of Its Mexican Pizza

If asked to describe Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, we would probably use the same phrase that the fast-food chain used to describe it back in 1988: "It's like pizza, but it's different" (via YouTube). Those who know, know. But for those who don't: It's two tortilla shells holding a flavorsome mix of ground beef and beans between them, covered with toppings that include tomatoes, onions, salsa, and lots of cheese. Maybe Elle Fanning does a better job at explaining it, but the point is that by introducing a Mexican twist to America's favorite food, Taco Bell had struck the right chord in the hearts of its customers.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Burger King Sandwich Is Back On The Menu

Burger King has been dominating the fast food scene since it first opened its doors in 1954. Today, the chain is America's second-biggest burger joint, bested only by McDonald's (via Restaurant Business). Nearly 70 years later, Burger King has skyrocketed into a conglomerate with over 18,000 locations and its signature burger, the Whopper, has practically become a household name.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Two Saucy Burgers Back to Its Menu

McDonald's fans in Singapore now have the opportunity to get the Prosperity Beef Burger again, just in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The McDonald's division there also added the Prosperity Chicken Burger back to the menu. The two sandwiches have been available since Jan. 20, according to Eat Book, which covers food news in Singapore.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Taps Newest Doritos Flavor for Next Taco Debut

Taco Bell and Doritos are about to pull the trigger on a new flavor of shell that's one part familiar and one part flaming hot. According to ChewBoom, Taco Bell is set to introduce a new taco inspired by Doritos latest flavor: Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch. The latest addition to the flamin' hot family is inspiring a pair of taco treats at the fast-food joint.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Is Walmart Running Out of Chicken?

Supply chain issues have been plaguing just about every industry, including grocery suppliers. Stores are struggling to keep food on shelves, whether it's candy canes or beer, but meat especially seems to be in short supply. Reddit users recently noticed that Walmart, in particular, appears to be struggling to supply shoppers with the poultry they're used to buying.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New York Post

The items on Chick-fil-A’s secret menu revealed

An employee of popular fast-food joint Chick-fil-A has revealed items people can order on a supposed secret menu. The menu includes a spicy chicken biscuit, a specialty coffee, and more. The worker, who revealed the secret menu items in a video shared online, first said customers can order a spicy...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Wendy's Adds New Menu Items, Including Chicken Sandwiches and First New Breakfast Item in 2 Years

Three years after the fast-food chicken sandwich wars were first launched, Wendy's is launching yet another major play in the game. The beloved fast-food chain is set to debut The Hot Honey Duo, two entirely new takes on the chicken sandwich that includes the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, Wendy's first new breakfast item in two years.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?. You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S. A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain. “The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's UK Took The Chicken Big Mac Off The Menu

McDonald's — one of the world's most valuable brands, according to Forbes — offers varying menu items in its locations around the globe. These dishes are often developed based on each country's traditional cuisine, local consumers' tastes, and available ingredients. For example, if you ever find yourself in Japan, you can order a Gracoro Burger, which contains a deep-fried croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni, per Delish. In Malaysia, you can get your hands on a cookies and cream pie for dessert. Meanwhile, Aussies and Kiwis love to indulge in bubblegum-marshmallow McFlurries. There are currently McDonald's locations in 118 countries, according to the brand's website. In the United Kingdom alone, nearly 4 million customers per day treat themselves to "Maccy D's."
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

We Tried Taco Bell's New Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos to See if They're Worth the Hype

Earlier this week, Taco Bell announced it was dropping three new creations for fans to celebrate six decades of taco-slinging realness. The brand added Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, and a Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada to menus. The first two are available nationwide now, while the Tortada is only being tested at California locations for the time being.
RESTAURANTS

