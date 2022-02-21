ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beam Suntory CEO Says 2021 Sales Rose 11%, as Shift to High-End Spirits Pays Off

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeam Suntory said its 2021 sales rose 11%, fueled by the company's shift to high-end spirits. CEO Albert Baladi said in an interview that consumers who buy premium liquor are less price sensitive, so the company won't alienate them with price hikes to fight inflation. In addition to pricier...

