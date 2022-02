EUGENE — Oregon softball is hoping to have its primary battery back as soon as this weekend. The No. 11 Ducks (8-1) have been without All-American pitcher Brooke Yanez for the first two weekends of the season due to an unspecified injury and starting catcher Terra McGowan missed the last two games of the series at Baylor after taking a foul ball off her hand on Friday.

