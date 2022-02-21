ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The US is starving Afghans because the Taliban humiliated it

By Gwynne Dyer, Opinion columnist
Bangor Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Because the Taliban have been designated as “terrorists,” it is possible for the United States not only to embargo American aid and trade...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Pope, Jill Biden Among Those with Personal Requests That Slowed Down Afghan Withdrawal, Commander Testifies

An American military commander has reportedly testified that the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was hampered by continuous requests from notable figures people including politicians, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Pope Francis, all which "created competition for already stressed resources." According to a Washington Post story published Thursday, Rear...
POLITICS
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Another Biden border scandal

ANOTHER BIDEN BORDER SCANDAL. Yesterday, the subject was the Biden administration's covert program to relocate thousands of illegal border-crossers all around the country. Particularly damning was body camera video from security officers at a Westchester, New York, airport, who were surprised to see a plane full of migrants arrive in the middle of the night, with government contractors who accompanied the illegal immigrants stressing that the whole thing should be kept quiet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Humanitarian Aid#Bdn Opinion#Bangordailynews Com#American
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Iranian Man Beheads His 17-Year-Old Wife

On February 5, 2022, a man beheaded his young wife in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran. Mona Heidari, a 17-year-old #Iran child bride/mother was decapitated by her husband for running off to Turkey. The regime, run by misogynist mullahs, implicitly encourages "honor" killings & the brutal culture of taking revenge on "disobedient" women.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy