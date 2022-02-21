Superintendent Spotlight: Brighter days ahead

While February holds a certain appeal for some, many are dreaming of sunnier, warmer times ahead. We also look forward to a time when we are less burdened by the impacts of the pandemic.

Our schools, like many of you, have been challenged by navigating labor shortages, divided perspectives on decisions such as masking and quarantines. Collectively, we’ve experienced a lot of uncertainty, change, and loss.

Yet as the hours of sunlight grow longer with each passing day, I’m struck by the sense that our situations are changing for the better. I agree with Dr. Cheek’s perspective, shared in last month’s Your Turn column, that current trends are carrying us into better days ahead.

Throughout the turbulence of the past months, St. Cloud Area Schools committed to providing a stable and consistent safe haven for our students. Our staff, though challenged by the same struggles as anyone else, strove to remain constant for the young people we serve, to provide a place where students felt supported, and where they were protected from the distractions of the outside world. We’ve fought to create a sense of normalcy and were excited to take one step closer by removing the universal mask mandate in our schools as of Feb. 17. Our school community’s health data mirrors local and state trends, and we are seeing a significant decline in COVID cases as this wave of infections subsides.

As community health improves, we look forward to offering more in-person family events happening in our schools. We are grateful for our parents and families for guiding and supporting their children and for standing by us even when we made decisions with which you may not have entirely agreed.

We are also extremely thankful for the resilience and brilliance of the young people we serve. Our scholars continue to impress us with their accomplishments. Using the STAR assessment as our measure, we are seeing academic growth in reading and math and daily attendance rates higher than in previous years. Our middle and high school students are participating in after-school activities in greater numbers than in the past and many of our teams are experiencing success. Our adaptive sports teams have again dominated the courts this year, and we’ve sent students to state in tennis, soccer, swimming and diving, cross-country, gymnastics and band and orchestra.

Partnerships within our community have remained strong and have helped our students thrive despite the challenges we’ve faced. Through the generosity of St. Cloud Rotary, we provided much-needed additional access to early education for our four-year-old students through a program called Preschool 4 Success. Collaborating with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corp. along with area employers, civic organizations and higher education partners, we launched Career and College Pathways in our high schools. Students can explore their education through career-focused areas while earning trade or industry certifications and college credits before graduating. The United Way has ensured our community school initiatives at Lincoln, Discovery and South thrived and provided much needed wrap-around support services to our families.

The unyielding commitment of this community to our schools humbles me, and I am deeply grateful to these people, along with the many other partners I did not mention.

This community cares deeply, and we see that care reflected in every aspect of our work. Together, we are surviving, and even thriving, through the frigid cold of winter and the challenges offered to us as a school community. We are looking forward to spring, when jackets are tossed by the wayside as our youngest students run to the slides and swing sets during recess.

The investments we’ve made in strengthening our tested bonds will grow alongside the green grass, and our school community will be all the stronger for the new skills we’ve learned and partnerships we’ve built along the way

— This is the opinion of St. Cloud schools Superintendent Willie Jett. Superintendent Spotlight is published in the St. Cloud Times on the third Sunday of the month and features the superintendents of the ROCORI, St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice districts.

