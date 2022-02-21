Still Struggling to Adapt to Remote Work? Why Discord Could be the Better Zoom

Our theme of Work From Home Stocks - which includes companies that provide software focused on connectivity, collaboration, and cybersecurity - has declined by about 17% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500, which remains down by about 6% over the same period. Although remote working and hybrid work models are likely to remain in place well past the pandemic, potentially driving steady revenue for many of the companies in our theme, the big pandemic-era revenue boom that the stocks witnessed is clearly cooling, causing investors to sour on the stocks. Moreover, with interest rates set to rise and monetary policy getting tighter, high-multiple growth stocks have seen selling pressure and SaaS stocks have been particularly badly hit. For perspective, our work from home stocks theme trades at a P/S multiple of over 18x.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO