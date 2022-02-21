ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Patrick "Pat" Francis Nolan

WBOC
 20 hours ago

Patrick “Pat” Nolan, on February 18, 2022, of Salisbury, MD, husband, father,...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury, MD
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hospice#Lewy Body Dementia

Comments / 0

Community Policy