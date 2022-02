The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee unveiled its in-the-moment top 16 seeds Saturday morning on CBS. It was hard not to notice that they were the exact same teams that found themselves in the top 16 of Saturday morning's Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings here on CBS Sports, which should serve as a reminder that I try to rank teams each morning with body of work being the most important factor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO