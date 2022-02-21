ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-22 04:22:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-22 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 13:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half of an inch likely. Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet accumulations across west Kentucky. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Preparedness#Heavy Snow
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

STORM MODE: Thursday's winter storm features ice, sleet, snow chances

It has been a warm and mild start to the week. The second winter storm of the month is on the way and it looks to be a doozy... or not. Rain will kick off the system on Wednesday afternoon. By the evening we will have a chance for non-severe thunderstorms. This may bring heavy rain to some locations.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lincoln FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 425 AM CST, Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. - Additional rainfall amounts of up to 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Bring Me The News

No travel advisory as wind, snow cause whiteout in west-central Minnesota

MnDOT has issued a no travel advisory for eight highways because of dangerous whiteout conditions. The impacted roadways are all in west-central Minnesota, where blowing and drifting snow Friday morning is hampering visibility. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said some troopers are even reporting zero visibility in area, which is currently blanketed by a blizzard warning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Nevada; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hempstead, eastern Sevier, southeastern Howard and northwestern Nevada Counties through 730 AM CST At 700 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Springs, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Dierks, Blevins, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Center Point, McCaskill, Ozan, Silver Ridge, Boughton, Muddy Fork, Lebanon, Provo and Browntown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardeman FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Benton, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Lexington, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Natchez Trace State Forest, Natchez Trace State Park, Lakeland, Arlington, Whiteville, Somerville, Parsons, Byhalia, Decaturville, Sardis and Silerton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

