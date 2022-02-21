ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inquiry condemns delays in Borders teacher abuse case

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inquiry into a case of abuse by a teacher has described the time it took a council to report concerns to a child protection unit as "reprehensible". Andrew Webster QC said this should have happened in October 2017 - but did not take place until about a year...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
BBC

Leeds safeguarding expert concerned over abuse cases

There are concerns about how serious cases of child abuse and neglect are investigated in Leeds, according to a child protection expert. Jasvinder Sanghera CBE, who chairs the Independent Leeds Safeguarding Board, said she had decided to speak out as a last resort. She highlighted two recent cases which the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Teachers’ leaders condemn ‘headlong rush’ to live with Covid

Headteachers say plans may be ‘counter-productive’ and cause conflict between schools and parents. Teachers’ leaders have criticised the Prime Minister’s announcement on “living with Covid” in England for its lack of detailed guidance for schools, with the plans described as more of a “headlong rush” out of restrictions than a “sensibly phased approach”.
EDUCATION
BBC

Borders Council accused of teacher abuse report cover-up

Parents of vulnerable pupils attacked by a teacher allege a council is refusing to immediately publish an independent report on cover-up claims. Scottish Borders councillors met on Thursday after Andrew Webster QC delivered his report to the authority's chief executive Netta Meadows. The senior lawyer was investigating why the authority...
EDUCATION
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

In a first, domestic abuser convicted and jailed after being sprayed with SmartWater forensic spray

In a first, a man in the United Kingdom has been convicted and jailed for domestic abuse after being sprayed with a forensic liquid normally designed to catch burglars and thieves. According to BBC, police forces in the UK decided to use SmartWater technology in domestic abuse cases in the hope of keeping women safe. The solution, which shows up under ultraviolet light, reportedly stays on the skin for up to six weeks and for much longer on clothing. It categorically links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed as "every SmartTag handheld identification spray carries a unique forensic code."
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Ritchie death: Gambling addiction began as teen, inquest hears

A 24-year-old teacher who took his own life while battling a gambling addiction had been betting since was a teenager, an inquest has heard. Hull University graduate Jack Ritchie, who was originally from Sheffield, died in Hanoi, Vietnam, in November 2017. Since his death. Mr Ritchie's parents, Charles and Liz,...
GAMBLING
BBC

Council turns to social media to catch fly-tippers

Fly-tippers in Telford will be targeted on social media under new plans by the local authority. Telford and Wrekin Council said since 2019, more than 11,000 "environmental crimes" had been recorded, costing it about £630,000 to clear up. It will be publishing more CCTV footage online in a bid...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Salford gang leaders jailed for murder of 'cuckooed' man

A gang leader and his second-in-command who left a vulnerable man whose home they had "cuckooed" to "bleed to death in his living room" have been jailed. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed multiple times by Jacob Cookson, 18, and Logan Eaton, 17, at his assisted-living flat on Cook Street in Eccles in June 2021.
HOMELESS
BBC

Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct after sharing information on an injured colleague on WhatsApp, the force says. A panel heard how PC Carl Farrar also accessed information about a member of the public from a policing system whilst at home and off duty.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Post Office scandal: Stop the game right now, pleas victim

A victim of the Post Office IT scandal has made an impassioned plea that the organisation front up to its mistakes and pay proper compensation. "Stop them," Oyeteju Adedayo implored the chairman of an inquiry into one of Britain's biggest miscarriages of justice. "Stop the game they are playing right now."
ECONOMY
BBC

Sasha Johnson shooting: Case against four men collapses

The case against four men charged over the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson has been dropped. The mother-of-two was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, in May last year. She suffered "catastrophic"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Borders Bill is ‘repugnant and regressive’, SNP minister says

An SNP minister has said the UK Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill is “repugnant and regressive”, as he urged the Scottish Parliament to refuse legislative consent for some of its provisions.Neil Gray, the minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, said the Bill would not fix problems in the UK’s asylum system.The Bill seeks to curb English Channel crossings and change how asylum claims are processed.Both the Scottish and Welsh governments have condemned the legislation, including suggestions there will be “push-back” exercises involving enforcement officials seeking to repel small boats.During a debate in Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr Gray said provisions...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Transgender teenager's death preventable, coroner says

The death of a "vulnerable" transgender teenager who struggled to get help was preventable, a coroner has said. Daniel France, 17, was known to Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust (CPFT) when he took his own life on 3 April 2020. The coroner said his death showed...
SOCIETY
BBC

Richard Morris: Diplomat was stressed before death, inquest hears

A diplomat was suffering with extreme stress while working for the government's Covid taskforce before going missing and later being found dead in a forest, an inquest has heard. The body of 52-year-old Richard Morris was discovered near his home in Bentley, Hampshire, in August 2020. His wife told an...
CORONAVIRUS
BBC

Sean Walker: Appeal after inmate absconds from open prison

Police have asked for the public's help in tracking down an inmate who absconded from an open prison. Sean Walker failed to return to HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire after being let out on day release and was last seen in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon. Walker was convicted for conspiring to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

