Woman shot in area of I-664 and Powhatan Parkway in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to figure out who shot a woman Saturday night near Interstate 664 and Powhatan Parkway in Hampton.
Police say they were notified around 8:40 p.m. after the woman walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
No other details about the shooting are available, but the victim said she was traveling in a vehicle in the area of I-664 and Powhatan when she was struck.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
