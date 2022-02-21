Woman shot in area of I-664 and Powhatan Parkway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to figure out who shot a woman Saturday night near Interstate 664 and Powhatan Parkway in Hampton.

Police say they were notified around 8:40 p.m. after the woman walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other details about the shooting are available, but the victim said she was traveling in a vehicle in the area of I-664 and Powhatan when she was struck.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

