ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Alpine appoints ex Aston Martin boss Otmar Szafnauer as team principal

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Renault-owned Alpine F1 Team have issued a statement later last week saying that they have appointed the former Aston Martin F1 Team principal Otmar Szafnauer as their new team boss, reflecting a broad-based overhaul in the French Formula One Team’s nomenclature. Otmar Szafnauer, the Romanian-American who had...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari's Daytona SP3 Voted Most Beautiful Supercar Of The Year

Since 1987, Festival Automobile International has aimed to reward "the most beautiful and cutting-edge automotive projects of the year" across various categories. This year, it's the glorious-looking Ferrari Daytona SP3 that drove off with top honors as the most beautiful supercar. Rules dictate vehicles in this category must be priced at more than €60,000 ($68,000), something that the SP3 has no problem overachieving at. Coincidentally, Ferrari's Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, also scooped up an award for his influential and creative work in the automotive sector.
CARS
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets A Coupe Makeover In Unofficial Rendering

It's only been a few days since Alfa Romeo launched the Tonale. But that hasn't stopped automotive renderers from firing up their Photoshop and coming up with different styles for the compact crossover. For instance, X-Tomi Design made an unofficial (and convincing) version of the Tonale GTA the day after the baby Alfa crossover made its global premiere.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford Ranger Raptor, Mercedes-Benz AMG C43, Andretti F1 team: Today's Car News

The new Ford Ranger Raptor is finally here, and it's even better than we had expected. The high-performance mid-size pickup truck is due on sale in the U.S. in 2023, packing a 10-speed automatic, full-time four-wheel-drive system, and 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 power. Mercedes-Benz has just redesigned the C-Class, and our...
CARS
Reuters

Lamborghini hopes for combustion engine future beyond 2030 - CEO

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supercar brand Lamborghini is looking to keep combustion engine vehicles alive beyond the end of the decade, the unit's Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann told a German weekly newspaper. "After hybridisation, we will wait to see whether it will be possible to offer vehicles...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otmar Szafnauer
Person
Davide Brivio
Reuters

Stellantis launches electrified Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) on Tuesday unveiled its new Alfa Romeo Tonale compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) as it aims to expand in the premium market and add electrified and interconnected vehicles to its range. The new model, named after an Alpine pass in northern Italy, will...
CARS
Motorious

2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 spy shots: Mid-cycle update in the works

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been spotted testing an updated version of the GLE 63. The current Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class arrived in 2019 as a 2020 model, and in Mercedes tradition should be given a mid-cycle update shortly. We should see the updated range arrive in 2023 as 2024 models. Prototypes...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Martin F1 Team#French#Romanian American#Suzuki#Italian#The Alpine F1 Team#F1#Alpine F1 Team Principal#Viry Chatillon#Peugeot
Motor1.com

One-Off Mercedes SLR By McLaren MSO Is A Sight To Behold

Produced between 2003 and 2009 in limited numbers, the Mercedes-Benz SLR was a joint project between the German company and McLaren. At the time, Mercedes owned 40 percent of the British firm and the two automakers teamed up to create one of the greatest grand tourers in the history of the automotive industry. Just 2,157 examples were assembled in coupe, roadster, and speedster body styles. One of these units is now officially modified by the McLaren Special Operations division.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari reveals new F1-75 car for 2022 with red and black livery

The Ferrari F1-75 was revealed by the team at its Maranello headquarters in Italy on Thursday, making it the seventh team to formally launch its new car. Following the exit of long-serving major sponsor Philip Morris and its Mission Winnow branding that featured on the car last year, Ferrari has switched to a red and black design for the coming season.
CARS
motor1.com

Can the Lamborghini Huracan STO keep up with the Aventador SVJ drag race?

Which Lamborghini is best? Well, it really depends on what sort of experience you’re looking for. If you’re in the market for the highest performing Lamborghinis ever built, then you’ll probably take a look at the Huracan STO and the Aventador SVJ. There are endless metrics we...
CARS
motor1.com

Ex-Ferrari F1 boss Mattiacci joins Aston Martin as CCO

Mattiacci served as the president and CEO of Ferrari North America before becoming team principal of its F1 team early in the 2014 season, only to be replaced at the end of the year after just eight months in the role. He has since worked in the electric mobility sector...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Sports
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Ready To Power Red Bull F1 Car

Formula 1 is introducing all-new engine rules for the 2026 season with the sole aim of luring more manufacturers to the sport. This new tactic seems to be working, as both Audi and Porsche are rumored to be joining the sport. We weren't expecting any concrete announcements until at least...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Petrol-head is left devastated after his collection of supercars worth nearly £500,000 - including an Aston Martin V8 Vantage - was badly damaged when Storm Eunice flattened barn

A classic car fan has been left devastated after a beloved collection of vintage motors worth almost £500,000 was damaged when Storm Eunice flattened his barn. Petrol-head Ewen Sergison, 46, has been left counting the cost after his valuable vehicles were destroyed in 100mph winds over the weekend. The...
CARS
ESPN

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari quickest on opening morning of F1 testing

BARCELONA, Spain -- Charles Leclerc put Ferrari top of the timing sheets on the opening morning of Formula One's preseason tests. There is growing excitement around Ferrari's 2022 car and, although the first day rarely gives a completely accurate picture of the competitive order, it was a flawless start from the Italian team.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

There's Good And Bad News About The McLaren P1 Successor

The McLaren P1 redefined the hypercar and the hybrid car as we know them, melding electric augmentation with a twin-turbocharged V8 and carbon fiber monocoque to create one of the world's most revered hypercars. Production ended in 2015 after 375 road-going versions and 58 P1 GTR track cars were built, but seven years later, the P1 is still able to make headlines. We recently covered a new battery upgrade for P1 owners, but when reaching out to McLaren for clarification, we couldn't help but enquire about a successor. The news is good and bad as a McLaren spokesperson confirmed that a P1 successor is still in the works. The bad news is that it's still several years away.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Alpine reveals WRC and Dakar Rally ambitions

The French carmaker has a rich history in rallying having competed in the WRC with its iconic A110 in the 1960 and 1970s. It has recently returned to the arena with a rally version of its new A110 model which is eligible to compete in the R-GT class. Speaking to...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bottas feels "big responsibility" to be Alfa Romeo F1 leader

During five seasons with Mercedes, Bottas took 10 wins and 58 podiums while Hamilton won four world championships. With Mercedes opting to bring in protege George Russell as Hamilton's new teammate, Bottas headed to Alfa Romeo, where he will be the team's lead driver alongside Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou. The...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Financial World

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy