Alpine appoints ex Aston Martin boss Otmar Szafnauer as team principal

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO