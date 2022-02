BUFFALO GROVE -- Affinitiv, a provider of data-driven software to the automotive market, Tuesday unveiled a new electric vehicle division, Voltage. The new unit builds an EV growth strategy for auto dealerships to effectively position themselves for the future of electric vehicles. Affinitiv Voltage will also appeal to the new wave of buyers by ensuring the sales and service department of each dealership is prepared for EVs.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO